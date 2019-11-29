Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records Announces Its First Group Album, ‘Jack Boys’

Group projects are apparently all the rage in hip-hop lately and it looks like Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records will be the next collective to jump on the bandwagon. Collectively made up of Travis, his artists Don Toliver and Sheck Wes, and their DJ Chase B, Cactus Jack will be releasing their debut album, Jack Boys, “before the end of 2019,” according to a press release.

The album will feature Travis’ latest hit single, “Highest In The Room” and will be bolstered by a full run of merchandise, including hoodies, hats, sweatpants, shorts, t-shirts, duffle bags, stickers, and what looks like a motorized scooter. The all-black collection has been released in time for Black Friday, and can be purchased at http://jackboys.travisscott.com.

Cactus Jack Records is named after one of the personas used by the famed wrestler Mick Foley, prompting a lawsuit from WWE last year. That hasn’t stopped Travis from utilizing the name himself on everything from sneaker collaborations with Nike to his own musical alter ego, under which he released the collaborative mixtape Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho with Quavo at the end of 2017. While that collaboration wound up being mostly unmemorable, perhaps he’ll show better chemistry with the more widely varied talents of his label’s signees. If all goes according to plan, we should find out before the new year.

