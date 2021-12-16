In the wake of the disaster at his Astroworld Festival earlier this year, Travis Scott isn’t avoiding the spotlight. Instead, he’s taking the lead — or, at least trying to control the narrative — by joining a committee dedicated to improving concert safety in the future, according to TMZ. Meeting with The United States Conference of Mayors (USCM), which represents more than 1,400 cities, the committee will be made up of public safety officials, health care managers, emergency response professionals, and various folks from within the music industry to “aggressively focus on new technologies and innovations that offer ways to address these challenges.”

Travis embraced (or invited) more scrutiny last week when he sat down for an interview with controversial radio and television host Charlamagne the God, saying he’d been on an “emotional rollercoaster” since the Astroworld crowd control disaster that killed 10 concertgoers and injured hundreds more. The incident led to Travis and Live Nation getting hit with dozens of lawsuits totaling close to $3 billion asked in damages. The suits are likely to be combined into a single court case. The lawyer for the family of one of the 10 people killed criticized the interview, saying, “Travis Scott, his entourage, handlers, promoters, managers, hangers-on, and everyone else who enable him are the problem. Everything that Travis Scott has done or said since ten people died and hundreds of others were injured at his concert has been lawyer-driven and calculated to shift blame from him to someone else.”