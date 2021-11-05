Travis Scott Lives Like A Boss In His ‘Escape Plan’ Video

As of this writing, Travis Scott’s third Astroworld Festival is already underway, where he’s expected to preview at least one or two new songs from his upcoming album Utopia after releasing “Escape Plan” and “Mafia” earlier today. However, before then, he’s shared the video for “Escape Plan,” which finds him living like a boss, directing a team of brawny security guards, and running on a treadmill on a yacht.

Anticipation for Travis’ album, the follow-up to the critically acclaimed commercial juggernaut Astroworld, is at a fever pitch thanks to the new singles, as well as Travis’ recent appearance at Rolling Loud in New York and his features on projects from the likes of Baby Keem, Don Toliver, Drake, Lil Baby and Lil Durk, and Young Thug. He also expanded his Astroworld Festival to encompass a full week of events and philanthropy, including the opening of several Nike-sponsored basketball courts and the premiere of his A24-produced film.

For fans excited to see what Travis’ set will look like but are unable to attend the festival in person, he’ll be live-streaming the set exclusively on Apple Music later tonight, beginning at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET. You can watch a preview here.

Watch Travis Scott’s “Escape Plan” video.