In the beginning of an extensive festival run this year Travis Scott performed at the Coney Art Walls in Coney Island this past weekend. Opening for Meek Mill, he took the stage, and in a near repeat of events from a 2017 show at New York’s Terminal 5, chaos ensued.

A video shared by TMZ shows fans climbing up a lighting truss as Scott was performing. One fan can even be seen wearing a Spider-Man costume. Avoiding a repeat of the infamous Astroworld disaster from last November, Scott stopped the show and ordered fans to get down from the truss, and also asked security not to push fans.

Scott was set to perform at Coachella this year but was removed from the line-up, presumably due to the Astroworld events. He was also set to perform at Day N Vegas Festival in Las Vegas this fall, but the festival has since been canceled due to technical issues. He is still set to perform at Primavera Sound Festivals in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile this November, about a year after Astroworld.

The Astroworld events resulted in nearly 5,000 claims of injuries. Scott is currently facing several lawsuits following Astroworld, including a wrongful death suit filed by a woman who suffered a miscarriage.