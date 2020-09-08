Getty Image
Travis Scott Stopped By The Oldest McDonald’s Location To Try His New Meal In The Real World

Travis Scott is going all-out to promote his collaboration with McDonald’s, pulling up at a South Los Angeles McDonald’s location in his cherry-red Ferrari to sample his meal and causing a fan frenzy in the process. The McDonald’s in Downey, California is the burger chain’s oldest location still in existence, so it’s naturally the location Travis chose to make a public appearance, prompting fans to whip out their phones and mob his vehicle in the drive thru.

The oldest McDonald’s is a drive-up hamburger stand and was opened on August 18, 1953, making it the third restaurant opened by the original MacDonald family. It’s become something of a tourist attraction and is eligible for addition to the National Register of Historic Places, although its owner refused the addition in 1994. Travis’ McDonald’s collaboration includes a meal he inspired, as well as apparel he helped design.

In other, non-food-related collaborations, Travis recently appeared on Big Sean’s Detroit 2, providing a guest verse on “Lithuania.” He has also been tooling around with his predecessor, Kid Cudi, after releasing their first collaborative song, “The Scotts,” during another corporate-sponsored event — Travis’ virtual concert within Fortnite. On the solo front, Travis recently released the new track “The Plan,” which some believe to be the kickoff for his followup to Astroworld.

