Travis Scott is going all-out to promote his collaboration with McDonald’s, pulling up at a South Los Angeles McDonald’s location in his cherry-red Ferrari to sample his meal and causing a fan frenzy in the process. The McDonald’s in Downey, California is the burger chain’s oldest location still in existence, so it’s naturally the location Travis chose to make a public appearance, prompting fans to whip out their phones and mob his vehicle in the drive thru.

The oldest McDonald’s is a drive-up hamburger stand and was opened on August 18, 1953, making it the third restaurant opened by the original MacDonald family. It’s become something of a tourist attraction and is eligible for addition to the National Register of Historic Places, although its owner refused the addition in 1994. Travis’ McDonald’s collaboration includes a meal he inspired, as well as apparel he helped design.

THREAD: We see that @TrvisXX has “Downey” and “McDonald’s” trending—and we’re lovin’ it😉—so here are a few fun facts behind the world's oldest McDonald’s restaurant! (Spoiler alert: it was saved from demolition because of community advocacy!) pic.twitter.com/RtCbVGP5Re — L.A. Conservancy (@LAConservancy) September 8, 2020

In the early 1950s, the McDonald brothers invented the “Speedee Service System” to automate and optimize food production at their San Bernardino drive-in. They commissioned architect Stanley Clark Meston to design a new building in Downey that could be replicated by franchisees. pic.twitter.com/KNYNEk73Bg — L.A. Conservancy (@LAConservancy) September 8, 2020

In 1953, the now-famous Googie-style building in Downey was completed. The McDonald brothers were so proud of their operations, that they intentionally included the glass surrounding the kitchen, allowing inspection from all sides. pic.twitter.com/7rt8jK1agh — L.A. Conservancy (@LAConservancy) September 8, 2020

In 1994, the Downey location was threatened with demolition. In the subsequent effort to save the World’s oldest remaining McDonald’s, each attempt by the Conservancy to work with the McDonald’s Corporation was rebuffed. pic.twitter.com/eHVDfTBxCX — L.A. Conservancy (@LAConservancy) September 8, 2020

But the process did keep the building standing and intact until McDonald’s was willing to preserve its history—demonstrating that keeping a building standing is sometimes all it takes to save it. pic.twitter.com/WaGZCCFcZe — L.A. Conservancy (@LAConservancy) September 8, 2020

In other, non-food-related collaborations, Travis recently appeared on Big Sean’s Detroit 2, providing a guest verse on “Lithuania.” He has also been tooling around with his predecessor, Kid Cudi, after releasing their first collaborative song, “The Scotts,” during another corporate-sponsored event — Travis’ virtual concert within Fortnite. On the solo front, Travis recently released the new track “The Plan,” which some believe to be the kickoff for his followup to Astroworld.