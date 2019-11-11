Travis Scott hosted his second annual Astroworld Fest over the weekend, and the rapper took an opportunity to debut a new untitled song with Migos.

WE AT THE FEST COME AND LINK PER REQUEST !!! pic.twitter.com/XAkGEezKBQ — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 8, 2019

A slew of snippets of the rappers performing the track hit social media, most notably about a two-minute video via Keith Nelson Jr. Nelson’s video captures the track debuting from the onset. Cell phones can be seen capturing the historic event, while the quartet of rappers glides back and forth from the front to the back of the stage.

“We don’t give a f*ck,” Offset says during the song debut.

After the concert, Scott gifted every performer on the Astroworld Fest lineup a care package, which includes Bred Jordan 11s and A Ma Maniere Air Forces 1s, most notably, according to Complex.

There’s actually a lot to unpack with the Astroworld Fest. Fans stormed the venue, causing injuries over the weekend. In addition to performing with Migos, Scott brought out Kanye West to perform “Follow God” as well. Migos, on the other hand, are diligently working on their forthcoming album due some time next year, according to Offset, who made the announcement during a recent appearance on WWE.

Watch Travis Scott and Migos debut their untitled track together in the clip above.