Unwittingly, Trippie Redd became involved with one of the longest cold wars in hip-hop — the one that continually flares up between Drake and Kanye. With Kanye gearing up to released his ever-evolving Donda project (which he now claims was put out without his approval), and Drake’s long-awaited Certified Lover Boy finally on the horizon, these two have reason to be going at each other again as they vie for the top spot in the genre. Meanwhile, Trippie was just stoked to release his latest album, Trip At Knight with a Drake feature on it.

When the song in question, “Betrayal,” dropped with Drizzy rapping: “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go,” he raps, which probably references Kanye’s age of 44, though his other GOOD Music rival, Pusha T, is also 44 years old. “Ye ain’t changin’ shi*t for me, it’s set in stone / Rollin’ stones, heavy stones (PinkGrillz) / Precious stone, let me make my presence known.”

Trippie, however, was completely in the dark as to the significance of the bars. “I thought he was talking about a strap or something, forty-five, forty-four,” he told 92.3 Real in an interview. “I didn’t know what he was talking about. It is what it is.”