Trippie Redd continues his extremely productive year with the help of Busta Rhymes for their new collaboration, “I Got You.” While the song may sound like an original composition at its start, Trippie’s hook quickly catches the ear as it samples Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey’s classic 2000s record, “I Know What You Want.” Trippie lays a smooth hook that, for the most part, follows the original song. After laying his own verse and the song’s chorus, Busta Rhymes steps though for a slick-talking verse before Trippie closes with his interpolating hook. Paired with a visual, the video takes a place at Pegasus High School, which references the title of Trippie’s upcoming project. In it, Busta plays Trippie’s OG and asks the young rapper for a favor after making a visit to the high school. He asks Trippie to help him find his long lost lover who so happens to be the mother of Trippie’s love interest. He agrees to help Busta and after a typical day at the high school, Trippie completes the job when he drops off his lady at her house where he finds her mother waiting for her.

“I Got You” follows Trippie’s “Excitement” track with PartyNextDoor which he released back in May. Shortly after, the two artists reconnected for the song’s video, one that found them lost at sea and actively searching for a way back to safety. In addition to “Excitement,” Trippie also shared another single with “Dreamer,” a track he released to celebrate his 21st birthday in June and followed up with a techincolor visual that portrayed him as an eccentric rockstar.

Trippie Redd began the year by releasing the deluxe version of his A Love Letter To You 4 project. The reissue added eight new songs and guest appearances from Young Thug, Chance The Rapper, and more to the chart-topping release.

Listen to “I Got You” above.

Trippie Redd is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.