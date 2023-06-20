Fresh off of appearances on albums from 03 Greedo and Larry June, Ty Dolla Sign has announced his More Motion Less Emotion Tour, which kicks off in September and runs through October. Although he hasn’t announced an album to go along with it yet, there’s plenty of time between now and then for a rollout. Fortunately, the late summer/early fall start date allows him plenty of time to recover from his skateboarding accident last year.
He’ll be joined on tour by singer Leon Thomas, whose album was so good it prompted Ty to redo his own, and rapper Symba, who had a bit of a breakout last year thanks to his DJ Drama-produced Gangsta Grillz mixtape and a standout Tiny Desk Concert. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 23 at 10 am. You can find more information here.
9/15 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
9/16 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
9/18 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
9/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
9/21 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
9/22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
9/23 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
9/24 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
9/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
9/27 – Nashville, TX @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
9/29 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
9/30 – Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood
10/1 – Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard
10/3 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/4 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/6 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/11 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
10/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic Cleveland
10/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
10/17 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
10/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event & Convention Centre
10/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades**
10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield**
** dates without Symba & Leon Thomas
Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.