Fresh off of appearances on albums from 03 Greedo and Larry June, Ty Dolla Sign has announced his More Motion Less Emotion Tour, which kicks off in September and runs through October. Although he hasn’t announced an album to go along with it yet, there’s plenty of time between now and then for a rollout. Fortunately, the late summer/early fall start date allows him plenty of time to recover from his skateboarding accident last year.

He’ll be joined on tour by singer Leon Thomas, whose album was so good it prompted Ty to redo his own, and rapper Symba, who had a bit of a breakout last year thanks to his DJ Drama-produced Gangsta Grillz mixtape and a standout Tiny Desk Concert. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 23 at 10 am. You can find more information here.

9/15 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

9/16 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

9/18 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

9/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

9/21 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

9/22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

9/23 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

9/24 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

9/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

9/27 – Nashville, TX @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

9/29 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

9/30 – Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood

10/1 – Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard

10/3 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/4 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/6 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/11 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic Cleveland

10/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/17 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event & Convention Centre

10/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades**

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield**

** dates without Symba & Leon Thomas

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.