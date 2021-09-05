Days after Kanye West previewed “Life Of The Party,” his unreleased collaboration with Andre 3000, Drake somehow got a hold of the record and premiere it in its entirety during a recent broadcast on OVO Sound’s radio show on Sirius XM. The decision to play the leaked song was the latest chess move from Drake in his lengthy beef with West. However, putting the rappers’ differences aside, many who listened to the song were impressed with Andre 3000’s verse as it was dedicated to his mother and father who died in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

One of the people who praised Andre and the song was Tyler The Creator as he took to Twitter to share a pair of lines from it and give a nod to the Outkast counterpart. “Straight from Shibuya,” he wrote in one tweet, referencing West’s hook from the song, before pulling from Andre’s verse for a second tweet, writing, “Hey keep rollin.'” Lastly, Tyler showed love to Andre in a final post that read, “sir 3000* [pink hearts emoji].”

Tyler’s message comes after Andre listed him as one of the rappers he’d love to work with in the future.

“I just want to work with people that inspire me,” Andre wrote in a statement that was released after Drake leaked “Life Of The Party.” He added, “Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil’ Baby, Tyler and Jay-Z. I respect them all.”