With Coachella kicking off just about a day from this writing, you might be looking to get familiar with the works of the headlining acts, Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, No Doubt, and Tyler The Creator. While you can learn more about what songs the latter might be performing right here, you can click the others’ names to see their potential setlists.

So, what songs will Tyler The Creator be performing?

While there’s no way to know for sure until he’s actually onstage, we do know he won’t be performing any songs from his new album — because he doesn’t have one coming (yet). At least, that’s what he says, but you know Tyler… always looking to surprise his fans.

So, we can look to his most recent festival performance — at last year’s excellect Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival — for some clues. You can check out that full setlist here.

Naturally, that setlist was dominated in large part by Tyler’s most recent album, Call Me If You Get Lost, with performances of “WUSYANAME,” “LUMBERJACK,” and “DOGTOOTH.” Meanwhile, fan favorites from across his career popped up in the set, with early breakout “Yonkers,” fan-favorite “IFHY,” and “Tamale” filling out the midpoint. Of course, his critical darlings Flower Boy and Igor were both well-represented, with examples from each making up the remainder. I wouldn’t be surprised if he performs “See You Again,” “Earfquake,” and “New Magic Wand,” which were some of the standouts from those albums.

We’ll find out on Saturday at 11:40pm. For more set times, click here.