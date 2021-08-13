Wale concluded 2019 with the release of his well-structured sixth album Wow… That’s Crazy. The following year saw the DMV rapper released several singles as well as his EP, The Imperfect Storm and now, he’s ready to gift the world with another project. Wale previously announced that his seventh album Folarin 2 would arrive later this summer. The news came with a bold claim from the rapper which he shared on Twitter. “I understand you may feel how you feel for whatever somebody told you…but I just wanna reiterate that I’m one of the greatest of all time,” he wrote. “Catalog. Consistency. Influence. Longevity. DMV.

Nearly a month after sharing that thought, Wale returns with some heat thanks to his brand new single, “Down South.” The track features contributions from Texans Maxo Kream and Yella Beezy and is carried by production from Harry Fraud, who samples a Southern classic in Mike Jones, Paul Wall, and Slim Thug’s “Still Tippin.” On the track, Wale takes his talents to the South for a smooth verse that aims to separate himself from the competition while Yella Beezy and Maxo Kream stand beside with confident and hard-hitting verses of their own.

The track comes after Yella Beezy kicked off the year beside Erica Banks for their strong “Star” collab while Maxo Kream just made his return last week with his “Local Joker” video.

