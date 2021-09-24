Compton rapper Westside Boogie is over two years removed from his debut album Everythings For Sale, and while fans impatiently await his follow-up album, he’s kept their appetites satisfied with a string of freestyles throughout the year, including the “Joe Exotic Freestyle,” a freestyle over Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum,” “Do 4 Love” over Tupac’s Bobby Caldwell-sampling hit, and a freestyle over CJ’s breakout hit “Whoopty.”

However, what fans really wanted in all that time was a single, something that showed the new album might be on the way. Today, Boogie scratched that particular itch with “Float,” a meditative ode to the calming powers of the ocean featuring R&B/soul singer Mamii. Featuring a chill, guitar-driven groove and down-tempo percussion, “Float” finds Boogie considering his myriad problems and the way he can temporarily escape them by taking a little time to himself to drift on the waves. Like many of Boogie’s fan favorites, it’s relatable and illuminating, giving listeners a look at his interior thoughts while reminding them of our universal experiences.

Whether this means Boogie’s new album is ready remains to be seen, but in the meantime, fans will still get plenty of new material from the Compton rapper with his feature on Lute’s upcoming album Gold Mouf.

Listen to Westside Boogie’s meditative new single, “Float” featuring Mamii, above.