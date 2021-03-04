We’re still waiting for Westside Boogie’s next album, but at least he’s making it as enjoyable as possible. The rapper has spent much of 2021 blessing listeners with great freestyles. On Wednesday, he returned with another. He chose fellow rapper CJ’s viral track “Whoopty” as the foundation, flinging off lines like, “If you ain’t lеt me hit then you really shouldn’t carе If I get at your friend / The more I get curved, the thicker my skin.”

Aight this my last week being a hood rat fr pic.twitter.com/2xuJlvkFI3 — WESTSIDE BOOGIE (@WS_Boogie) March 3, 2021

Westside shared the track on Twitter, hinting that it may be his last for the time being. “Aight this my last week being a hood rat fr,” he wrote in the video’s caption. The latest freestyle is the rapper’s fourth of 2021. He kept things cocky at the start of the year with “Joe Exotic Freestyle,” whose video found him and some friends also adding some more bars to Moneybagg Yo’s track “Said Sum“. He also did one over Tupac Shakur’s “Do For Love.”

Prior to his freestyle run, Westside joined Reason, Joey Badass, Denzel Curry, and Jack Harlow to remix “Extinct” and later connected with Badass again for their collaboration “Outside.”

