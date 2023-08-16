What Movies Has Cardi B Been In?

To take a break from rapping, Cardi B dabbles in many extra curricular activities. She sells Whip Shots, which are her brand of vodka-infused whipped cream. She gets bewildering tattoos. She has public drama with her husband Offset that sometimes gets out of hand. Most importantly, though, she acts in films.

Her cinema career began with 2019’s Hustlers, which also featured Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, plus some other musician-actresses, as well as famous actors like Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, and Constance Wu. Cardi not only played the part, but helped teach her co-stars how to give a lap dance. Then in 2021, she starred in F9, which was announced enthusiastically on Vin Diesel’s Instagram with a video featuring both of them.

It was revealed in March that Cardi would be reprising her Baby Shark’s Big Show! character for Baby Shark’s Big Movie. She’ll be Sharki B, along with Offshark (Offset) and their daughter Kulture Shark (Kulture). Other cast members include Ashley Tisdale, Lance Bass, K-pop band Enhypen, Saturday Night Live regulars Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman, and comedian Aparna Nancherla. The release is set for the holiday season.

