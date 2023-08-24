What Time Does 50 Cent Go On Stage For ‘The Final Lap Tour?’

Concertgoers have been pretty wild this summer, throwing things at performers. It’s made some musicians mad. But 50 Cent welcomes it. In fact, he would like to be showered with bras on stage during his The Final Lap Tour.

“They don’t treat Drake like this. Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get? Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans?” 50 Cent said in a behind-the-scenes video posted to Instagram this week, referencing Drake’s concurrent It’s All A Blur Tour. “Sh*t just don’t feel right. I need to feel special around here. I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night! Bras every night! I used to get bras in the beginning of my career.”

The North American leg of The Final Lap Tour kicked off on July 21 at Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Along with openers Busta Rhymes and Jeremih, 50 Cent will next hit Houston’s Toyota Center on Thursday, August 24. See all of the remaining North American and international dates here.

According to Reddit and setlist.fm, 50 has been mostly taken the stage around 9 p.m. local time for each show so far. One person commented on Reddit, “I just attended the Cincy show last night [July 29]. 50 came out at 9pm, and the performance was 90 minutes. We had an amazing time! Jeremih started a little after 7pm with a 20 minute set, and Busta came out at 8pm with a 30-35 minute set.”

Only a few shows have been chronicled on setlist.fm, but 50 Cent took the stage around 9 p.m. local time for all of the recorded dates except for on August 11 at XFINITY Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, where he is said to have begun his set at 10 p.m. local time. You can also check out his setlist here.

Whether 50 will start receiving bras remains to be seen.