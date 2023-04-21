What Time Does Bad Bunny Perform At Coachella 2023 Weekend 2?

Bad Bunny is undoubtedly one of today’s global superstars. That status can be credited in large part to the success of his 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti. The project was a mainstay on the charts and it set multiple records along the way. Since its release, Bad Bunny performed several shows that gave fans from all over the opportunity to hear those songs live. That trend continues with Bad Bunny’s headlining gig at Coachella’s 2023 festival. After headlining the showcase last weekend with Frank Ocean and Blackpink, Bad Bunny will return this weekend to fulfill his full Coachella duties alongside Blackpink, Fred Again.., Four Tet, and Skrillex.

A day before Coachella kicked off its second weekend, they revealed the official set times for weekend two. Thanks to that, we now know that Bad Bunny will perform at 11:00 p.m. PT on Friday, April 21. His performance will take place on the Coachella Stage following sets by Gorillaz (8:35 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.), Burna Boy (7:05 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.), Becky G (5:35 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.), Pusha T (4:20 p.m. to 5:05 p.m.), Doechii (3:20 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.).

Don’t worry at all if you’re unable to make your way to Indio, California. Coachella will livestream the performances on YouTube with each stage having its own feed, barring any exceptions.

To prepare for Bad Bunny’s upcoming headlining performance, you can revisit his setlist from weekend one here.

