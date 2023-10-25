Nicki Minaj does things on her terms. If the Barbz needed a refresher course, she reminded them by changing the release date for Pink Friday 2, her highly anticipated fifth studio album.

On Tuesday, October 24, Minaj went live on Instagram, where she said, “The new album date for this incredible body of work, that I am so proud of is on a special day to me and to the Barbz — it will come out on my birthday. Pink Friday 2, I am so happy to announce will be out on my birthday.” For the non-Barbz out there, Minaj’s birthday is December 8.

.@NICKIMINAJ via Instagram announces her anticipated album “Pink Friday 2” will be out December 8th pic.twitter.com/CnOSEjt6az — NM Royal Court (@NM_royalcourt) October 25, 2023

On Sunday, October 22, Minaj posted on X, “Mighta just recorded the hardest verse on the album. Idk tho. Bookmark me. Code word: won won won.” In other words, the prolonged wait figures to be worth it.

Pink Friday 2 was previously due on November 17. Minaj released “Bahm Bahm” exclusively on her website on Friday, October 13. One month prior, Minaj hosted and performed “Last Time I Saw You” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Other singles released by Minaj are “Super Freaky Girl,” debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 all the way back in August 2022, and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” from this March.

Pink Friday 2 is out 12/8 via Republic Records. Find more information here.