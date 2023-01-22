When Is Drake Going On Tour?

Drake fans are still riding high from his long-awaited Apollo Theater concert with SiriusXM. Despite suffering from a mild ankle injury before taking the stage. The nearly three-hour-long show went off without a hitch. During the show, the Canadian rapper brought out several acts, including hometown heroes Dipset (Cam’Ron, Jim Jones, and Juelz Santana).

However, when his friend, fellow rapper 21 Savage and Her Loss collaborator, joined him onstage, the sold-out crowd lost it. After rapping several tracks from the album, including “Rich Flex,” “Privileged Rappers,” “Knife Talk,” and “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake confessed that a joint tour was on the table.

“We’re gonna be out on the road this summer,” declared. It looks like October’s very own will be a busy man during the spring and summer months as just moments later, Drake also revealed he is open to dropping a new full-length project before the end of the year, saying, “Maybe this year, I might get bored and make another one.”

Drake says we could see another project this year 👀 “We might get bored and make another one…” pic.twitter.com/EAVLbTpzr4 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 22, 2023

In addition to this joint summer tour and potential solo project, Drake will have his hands full as two of his OVO Sound label acts, R&B singers Naomi Sharon and PartyNextDoor, are also hard on work with new projects of their own.