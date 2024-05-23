Vince Staples’ new album Dark Times is on the way, just a week after the Long Beach rapper announced it. So, when will it be available to stream on DSPs like Apple Music and Spotify?

With a release date of May 24, the album should go live on streaming services at midnight, Eastern, 9 PM, Pacific.

In Vince’s album announcement, he explained its inspirations. “Eleven years ago, a young, uncertain version of myself was given an opportunity with Def Jam Recordings,” he wrote. “I released my first project under their banner, Shyne Coldchain Vol 2, a year later. I was unsure of what to expect from the world of music, but deeply aware of what I needed: a change in my surroundings and a clear understanding of self. Ten years and seven projects later, I’ve found that clarity. Now, I share with you my final Def Jam release, Dark Times.”

Dark Times is part of a busy year for Vince. In February, he launched his Netflix series, The Vince Staples Show, to extremely positive feedback from both fans and critics.

He’s also billed on multiple festival lineups this summer, including Jack Harlow’s inaugural Gazebo Festival and Helsinki, Finland’s Flow Festival.

You can find more information about Vince’s upcoming album, including its tracklist, below.