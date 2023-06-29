When Will Nicki Minaj Go On Tour?

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice contributed a fresh spin on Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” for the star-studded Barbie soundtrack, thanks to Margot Robbie, and Minaj is featured on the recently released deluxe edition of Young Thug’s Business Is Business album.

None of that matters to Barbz after Thursday morning’s (June 29) news about Minaj’s forthcoming album, nostalgically titled Pink Friday 2.

“Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit,” Minaj captioned an Instagram post. “Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes: MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- [pink bow emoji] and she shall be called: Pink Friday 2 [pink bow emoji.”

Minaj continued, “I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”

