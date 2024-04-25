PartyNextDoor is back. The Toronto singer had taken a bit of a hiatus for the past few years, sharing new music only sparingly (“ Her Old Friends ,” “ Resentment “) until announcing his new album , PartyNextDoor 4 (or P4) last month. Now, it’s just hours from appearing on DSPs, and fans are already plenty excited to find out what the toxic troubadour has in store.

When Can You Play PartyNextDoor’s New Album P4 On Spotify?

PartyNextDoor 4 is out 4/26 via OVO Sound / Warner Records. That means it’ll most likely hit streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal at midnight, eastern time (which is 9 PM pacific).

Just make sure nobody can see your device screen when you pull it up to listen to it; the album’s raunchy cover photo caused a fair amount of consternation online when he revealed it back on April 1st, prompting some fans to wonder if the cover was an April Fool’s joke. However, it looks like Party is dead serious, forging ahead with the cover photo, which fans later learned was modeled by Lanazia Greene, who told Complex, “The reaction was insane. I didn’t think that it would at all go crazy the way that it did.”

You can listen to P4 on all DSPs at midnight on 4/26.