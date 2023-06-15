Where Is The BET Awards 2023?

This year’s BET Awards are scheduled for Sunday, June 25, though the ongoing Writer’s Guild Of America strike might impede the proceedings. For now, one can operate under the assumption that this year’s BET Awards will go on as scheduled, beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

BET announced on April 26 that the BET Awards 2023 would “return live from Los Angeles” to “celebrate five decades of hip-hop through the live telecast on BET.” The press release noted, “BET Awards has been the No. 1 cable award show among all adults 18-49 for two consecutive years, 2022 and 2021, and is the No. 1 cable award show among Black adults 18-49 for the 21st consecutive year.”

However, the Los Angeles location from which the BET Awards 2023 will broadcast live was not specified. Maybe it will be LA’s Microsoft Theater, considering that was the location for last year’s BET Awards.

In 2022, Taraji P. Henson hosted for a second-straight year, and the show generated plenty of buzz. Lil Nas X was noticeably snubbed from the nomination field, to which Jack Harlow drew attention on the red carpet. But the night’s apex was arguably the tribute to Diddy featuring Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, Bryson Tiller. Kanye West also delivered a peculiar speech.

This year’s BET Awards nomination field is led by Drake and GloRilla.

