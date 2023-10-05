Drake ‘s highly anticipated new album For All The Dogs allegedly arrives tomorrow (October 6), though it’s fair to be skeptical after a couple delays . However, he unveiled the single and video “8AM In Charlotte” today, which is a good sign. Though Lil Yachty has some producing credits on the LP, another producer took on this song.

Who produced Drake’s “8AM In Charlotte?”

Conductor Williams produced “8AM In Charlotte.” Hailing from Kansas City, Missouri, Denzel “Conductor” Williams has produced for plenty of beloved hip hop artists such as Mach-Hommy, Westside Gun, Tyler The Creator, and Remy Banks.

About For All The Dogs, Lil Yachty explained working on it with Drake. “I think some of the best Drake verses that I ever heard are on this album,” he said. He continued about the subject matter, “Some of the verses I’m just like, ‘Bruh, what’s wrong with you?’ You know what I’m saying?” he said. “People gonna have a lot to say about some of his topics on this album. And I don’t think he does it on purpose, I think it’s just him — he just has a real… I will say he deals with some controversial things.”

For All The Dogs is out 10/6 via OVO Sound.