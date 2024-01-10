Will Beyoncé Perform A Tina Turner Tribute At The Grammys?

The Grammys are rapidly approaching, and with the award show comes an opportunity to not only honor the standout acts of the years, but to also acknowledge the ones we lost. Last year, a true legend, Tina Turner, passed, leaving behind an indelible legacy which still resonates today in the works of artists like Beyoncé.

Perhaps that’s why the Grammys have selected Beyoncé to honor Tina Turner with a performance at this year’s awards. Beyoncé had already previously paid tribute to the late Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll during her Renaissance Tour last year, singing Turner’s 1966 song “River Deep – Mountain High.”

Beyoncé is tapped to honour the late Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner at this year's Grammys 🎶🎸🎤 Tina passed away in May 2023. #9Today pic.twitter.com/VEbYR9uXHF — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) January 9, 2024

Beyoncé is not only a great choice because of the obvious Turner influences that run through her electrifying stage shows, but also because she is the most-awarded artist in Grammys history, bar none. Although many agree she was snubbed at the 2023 show for Album of the Year, she still surpassed every other name in the show’s history with her wins for Best Dance/Electronica Album, Best Dance Recording for “Break My Soul,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off The Sofa,” and Best R&B Song for “Cuff It”

This year’s awards are scheduled for Sunday, February 4 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena (aka Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California. Trevor Noah will once again host, and even more icons will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards, including the Clark Sisters, N.W.A., and Donna Summer.