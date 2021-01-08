YG, Day Sulan, And D3szn Get In The Ring To ‘Hit Em Up’

After making a fairly quick return to drop his 2020 album, My Life 4Hunnid, it appears YG could have more up his sleeve in 2021. Kicking off the campaign for the new year, the Compton rapper slides through with his latest track, “Hit Em Up.” YG’s latest effort sees him cruising with his 4Hunnid labelmates, Day Sulan and D3szn, over the track’s drill-leaning production.

The My Krazy Life rapper leads the way on the song while holding down the hook responsibilities for it as well. After YG completes his turn, D3szn lays an aggressive rap verse that shows a new side of the rapper than the one we heard on YG’s “Bloodwalk” effort. Last, but certainly not least, Day Sulan brings everything to a close with a hard-hitting verse of her own.

While fans shouldn’t expect another project from YG in 2021 just yet, there is a good chance he steps back to let his new 4Hunnid artists shine instead. Day Sulan and D3szn both signed to the label in 2020, but their solo releases have been far and few. Sulan has given fans just two singles: “Mascara” and “Big” with Rubi Rose so far, though she appeared on YG’s “Equinox” single last year. D3szn’s productivity has been about the same, with his growing fan base getting a preview of his potential thanks to three 2020 singles. A lot could change for them both this year, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

You can listen to “Hit Em Up” above.