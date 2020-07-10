YG is not a fan of Tekashi 69 and hasn’t been for quite some time now. “f*ck Six Nine!,” he declared back in March 2018 over the rapper’s supposed fake gang affiliations. Then, in April of last year, he released a song called “Stop Snitching,” which he previously debuted at Coachella in front of images of Tekashi. His disdain extends to folks who collaborate with Tekashi as well, which puts him in a tough spot with Nicki Minaj.

The two previously collaborated on “Big Bank” in 2018, but of course, Minaj recently helped Tekashi earn his first No. 1 single with their collaboration, “Trollz.” During a recent Real 92.3 LA interview, YG was asked if he would work with Minaj again in light of this, and he seemed unsure, responding, “I don’t know, my feelings was hurt,” He added, “I’m a real street n****. Yeah, I’m cool.”

Minaj previously defended herself from detractors who criticized her for working with Tekashi again. Last month, she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “You don’t have to defend me. I’m not afraid of internet trolls, blogs, artists. I don’t jump on band wagons. Many will never know what it feels like to have a mind of their own.”

Watch the full YG interview below.