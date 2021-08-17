In the video for Young Nudy’s latest Rich Shooter single, “Green Bean,” the Atlanta-bred rapper relaxes on a bed of green pellets as scientists take notes, explores the solar system, and gets lost in an extraterrestrial rain forest, all while he reels off the details of his illicit activities over a bouncy beat provided by Pi’erre Bourne.

Rich Shooter, released on August 4, is Young Nudy’s second project of the year after the horror-themed Dr. Ev4l. He’s currently in the middle of a tour promoting both projects, the Dr. Ev4l vs. Rich Shooter tour, pitting both of his alter egos against one another through 10 cities including his native Atlanta, with dates remaining in Silver Springs, New York, Philadelphia, and Boston.

If we just went by singles, Dr. Ev4l would be ahead in that competition, with videos out for the title track, “2Face” featuring G Herbo, and the haunting “Soul Keeper.” Nudy also explained why it’s harder for him to collaborate with other artists in a July interview, saying, ““You gotta go in there and fake smile with somebody… They not just going to let you in the door.” With two personas to choose from, it’s less of a problem, although something tells me his real breakout will come when he gets over that social anxiety and starts working with some bigger names.

Watch the “Green Bean” video above.

Rich Shooter is out now on RCA. Get it here.