Young Thug And Nav Drive Around Toronto In Their Eerie ‘Boy Back’ Video

Friday wasn’t just the release date of Young Thug’s deluxe version of So Much Fun, as Thug linked up with Nav to release the video to their song “Boy Back” as well. Produced by Mustard, “Boy Back” is the 18th song on Thug’s 19-track debut album, which — if you take Thug’s word — will be receiving its follow up, Punk, imminently.

The video’s directed by Cash Xo, a frequent director for Nav and those signed to The Weeknd’s XO recording label. An establishing shot of downtown Toronto — with the skyline serving as the backdrop — starts the video, as Nav drives around the city. The two rappers share one brief scene together — rapping in front of a luxury car — before the video ends with Thug boarding a jet presumably headed back to the states. During his verse, Thug is seen inside of an eerie, luxurious condo.

Before releasing the “Boy Back” video, Thug ended the year with style, releasing the aforementioned deluxe version of So Much Fun — including five new songs — and performing at Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Nav spent the fall supporting Schoolboy Q on the latter’s Crash Tour Take 1. Thug and Nav collaborated on the song “Tussin” earlier this year as well.

Watch Young Thug and Nav’s “Boy Back” in the clip above, read our review here.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.