Are Harry Styles And Taylor Russell Still Dating?

Harry Styles is rumored to have broken up with his girlfriend of fourteen months, Taylor Russell.

The couple was first linked in August 2023 after Styles was previously seen out and about with Emily Ratajkowski in the wake of his breakup from longtime girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Now, The Sun has reported that Styles is single again after Russell attended the Met Gala solo. A source told The Sun, “Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart. He’s been in America and she’s been in London. They made a lovely couple, and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they’ve taken some time out.”

Now, as to the veracity of this statement — take it with a grain of salt until one of the couple actually confirms it for themselves. However, they were relatively low-key about their relationship over the past year, so it could be a while until that happens. For now, the answer to the question posed by this post will have to remain, “unclear.” Their time apart could signal the end of the relationship, or it could just be that they’re working on separate projects.