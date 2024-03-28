Shakira Lucien Laviscount March 2024
Getty Image
Pop

Are Shakira And Lucien Laviscount Dating?

Shakira recently told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran track “Última” will probably be “the last song that I write to” her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué, as relayed by People. The longtime couple, who share two children, confirmed their split in June 2022, so it makes sense that Shakira is ready to move on. But people are speculating over with whom she’s moving on — and unfortunately, it’s no longer Jimmy Butler.

Are Shakira And Lucien Laviscount Dating?

The British actor Lucien Laviscount (Emily In Paris, Scream Queens, Snatch) appeared as Shakira’s love interest in her video for “Puntería” featuring Cardi B. And Laviscount appeared as a possible love interest IRL on Tuesday, March 26. According to TMZ, the 31-year-old accompanied Shakira to dinner at Carbone in New York City following Shakira’s surprise performance in Times Square.

“They also appeared to be getting into the same SUV,” TMZ relayed, “and while there were no definitive signs of PDA, the fact they were rolling together, in and of itself, kicked the rumor mill into overdrive … namely, the notion they might be together as a couple.”

Fans also captured Laviscount watching Shakira’s Times Square show.

See the posts below.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×