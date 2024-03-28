Are Shakira And Lucien Laviscount Dating?

The British actor Lucien Laviscount (Emily In Paris, Scream Queens, Snatch) appeared as Shakira’s love interest in her video for “Puntería” featuring Cardi B. And Laviscount appeared as a possible love interest IRL on Tuesday, March 26. According to TMZ, the 31-year-old accompanied Shakira to dinner at Carbone in New York City following Shakira’s surprise performance in Times Square.

“They also appeared to be getting into the same SUV,” TMZ relayed, “and while there were no definitive signs of PDA, the fact they were rolling together, in and of itself, kicked the rumor mill into overdrive … namely, the notion they might be together as a couple.”

Fans also captured Laviscount watching Shakira’s Times Square show.

See the posts below.

Lucien Laviscount watching Shakira’s surprise show in Times Square last night 🎶pic.twitter.com/0rkOqMQEhG — shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) March 27, 2024

Lucien Laviscount spoke with @despiertamerica about Shakira at her surprise show: “Honestly, I think she is one of the most incredible women I have ever met in my life, so being able to work with her and see her receive all her flowers is very special.”pic.twitter.com/kSgsu7DW0Y — shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) March 28, 2024

Shakira with Lucien Laviscount last night, following her surprise performance in New York City. 🌃pic.twitter.com/0KmIKq5P0U — shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) March 27, 2024

Following her performance in Times Square, Shakira and Lucien Laviscount were spotted having dinner together last night. 👁️ pic.twitter.com/6EdUsovQMV — shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) March 27, 2024

Shakira with Lucien Laviscount 🫦 pic.twitter.com/g91IApuFW2 — shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) March 27, 2024

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.