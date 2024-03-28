Shakira recently told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran track “Última” will probably be “the last song that I write to” her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué, as relayed by People. The longtime couple, who share two children, confirmed their split in June 2022, so it makes sense that Shakira is ready to move on. But people are speculating over with whom she’s moving on — and unfortunately, it’s no longer Jimmy Butler.
Are Shakira And Lucien Laviscount Dating?
The British actor Lucien Laviscount (Emily In Paris, Scream Queens, Snatch) appeared as Shakira’s love interest in her video for “Puntería” featuring Cardi B. And Laviscount appeared as a possible love interest IRL on Tuesday, March 26. According to TMZ, the 31-year-old accompanied Shakira to dinner at Carbone in New York City following Shakira’s surprise performance in Times Square.
“They also appeared to be getting into the same SUV,” TMZ relayed, “and while there were no definitive signs of PDA, the fact they were rolling together, in and of itself, kicked the rumor mill into overdrive … namely, the notion they might be together as a couple.”
Fans also captured Laviscount watching Shakira’s Times Square show.
See the posts below.
Lucien Laviscount watching Shakira’s surprise show in Times Square last night 🎶pic.twitter.com/0rkOqMQEhG
— shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) March 27, 2024
Lucien Laviscount spoke with @despiertamerica about Shakira at her surprise show:
“Honestly, I think she is one of the most incredible women I have ever met in my life, so being able to work with her and see her receive all her flowers is very special.”pic.twitter.com/kSgsu7DW0Y
— shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) March 28, 2024
Shakira with Lucien Laviscount last night, following her surprise performance in New York City. 🌃pic.twitter.com/0KmIKq5P0U
— shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) March 27, 2024
Following her performance in Times Square, Shakira and Lucien Laviscount were spotted having dinner together last night. 👁️ pic.twitter.com/6EdUsovQMV
— shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) March 27, 2024
Shakira with Lucien Laviscount 🫦 pic.twitter.com/g91IApuFW2
— shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) March 27, 2024
Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.