Becky G revisits the memories of a recent trip to Spain in her new “Amantes” music video. Spanish singer Daviles De Novelda also appears in the nostalgic video that was released today (October 7).

“Amantes” is Becky G’s first taste of new music since the release of her album Esquemas in May. That LP featured the global hits like “Mamiii” alongside Karol G and the disco-infused “Bailé Con Mi Ex.” Becky G released “Amantes” as a single last month. She dabbled in the Dominican bachata genre for the first time while blending in trap music beats. She was joined by De Novelda, who brought a flamenco twist to their track. Becky G and De Novelda traded verses about revisiting a past relationship at the lovers level.

Becky G brings the captivating love song to life in the “Amantes” video. Earlier this year, she visited Spain to perform “Amantes” with De Novelda. Captured mostly through a home video-like lens, Becky G shares a lot of the fun downtime that she had while exploring the country. De Novelda was there for many of Becky G’s candid moments. Shots from their performance are also included in the personal video.

Becky G is nominated for four Latin Grammy Awards this year. Her nominations include Best Urban Song for “Mamiii” and Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year for her feature in Christina Aguilera‘s “Pa Mis Muchachas.”