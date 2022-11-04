Becky G put a new spin one of her biggest hits last night (November 3) at Premios De La Radio in Mexico City: The Mexican-American singer performed a mariachi version of “Mamiii” for the first time.

Becky G released “Mamiii” in February as a duet with Colombian superstar Karol G. The girl power anthem rocketed to No. 15 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. It’s gone on to become of the biggest hits of the year with over 509 million streams on Spotify. Becky G and Karol G have performed the song together at Coachella and the latter’s Strip Love Tour.

Becky G was a surprise guest at the Premios De La Radio, the top award show in regional Mexican music. “Mamiii” always had a hint of a mariachi music influence. To honor her Mexican heritage, Becky G decided to lean fully into the traditional Mexican genre while performing the song. Backed by a mariachi band, she sang “Mamiii” to one of the song’s inspirations, Mexican icon Paquita La Del Barrio. She even walked down to the audience to share a sweet dancing moment with Paquita.

Becky G also performed “Ya Acabó” live with Marca MP. For their song together, they won the award for Collaboration Of The Year. The big winners of the night were Carin Leon and Grupo Firme, who both took home three awards each.