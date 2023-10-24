All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. Sabrina Carpenter and Slayyyter both put new spins on songs from their biggest inspirations for Spotify Singles. There were also a few collaborations, including one that united three different countries. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

The Kid Laroi, Jung Kook, Central Cee — “Too Much” As BTS is still on hiatus, the members are keeping busy with solo songs. Jung Kook teamed up with The Kid Laroi and Central Cee for “Too Much,” which finds them reflecting on past choices. Given each of the three performers is from a different country, it has serious potential to be a global hit. Charli XCX, Sam Smith — “In The City” In their new collaboration, Charli XCX and Sam Smith find themselves aiming to tackle the nightlife “In The City.” The dazzling duo find themselves shimmering under the club lights, proving it was worth the wait — as Charli teased it months ago.

Beabadoobee, Laufey — “A Night To Remember” Another brilliant duo on this week’s list, Beabadoobee and Laufey decided to work together on “A Night To Remember” after becoming friends and bonding in London. The result is a classical-inspired song that brings serious jazzy vibes — so much so that you’ll be transported back in time. Sabrina Carpenter — “I Knew You Were Trouble” Sabrina Carpenter covered Taylor Swift’s hit, “I Knew You Were Trouble,” adding another layer to their close relationship. Compared to the original, Carpenter slowed down the song’s pacing to place an emphasis on the lyricism.

Anitta — “Mil Veces” Anitta truly set the tone for “Mil Veces” by tapping Maneskin’s Damiano David to play her love interest as the two turn up the heat. The song serves as a follow-up to her recent album, Funk Generation, and finds her discussing a tumultuous relationship that has gone through tough times. Slayyyter — “Monster” Slayyyter’s “Monster” arrived just in time for Halloween, as she put a new spin on Lady Gaga’s song for Spotify Singles. “It’s one of my favorite pop songs of all time,” she shared in a statement. Given that Gaga has been a huge inspiration to her, it feels like a sweet full-circle moment.

Kali Uchis — “Te Mata” Kali Uchis kicked off her new Orquíedas album announcement with the single, “Te Mata.” As promised, Uchis would be dropping both an English record and a Spanish one — and now the latter is on the way. Lyrically, she is reclaiming her power after a breakup, and getting stronger by doing so. Holly Macve, Lana Del Rey — “Suburban House” “Ever since I heard Holly’s music I knew she had one of the most beautiful singing voices in the world,” Lana Del Rey shared about her “Suburban House” collaboration with Macve. “Her flawless, emotional vocals have inspired me over the last six years and I love her songs, and I’m especially proud of featuring on this one.”