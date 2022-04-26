All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop exploded with some unexpected and amazing collaborations. Willow — who has been teaming up with everyone from Machine Gun Kelly to Camila Cabello — joined forces with the rapidly rising PinkPantheress for “Where You Are,” while Bring Me The Horizon further shed their metalcore skin to immerse themselves in dark-tinged pop on the new song “Bad Life” with Sigrid. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Sub Urban, Benee — “Uh Oh” Electic star Benee cares more about vibe than genre, so 22-year-old Daniel Maisonneuve, whose moniker is Sub Urban, recruited her for this disorienting track “Uh Oh.” It’s not so easy to categorize musically; it can only be described as simultaneously playful and eerie, and the video harps on that even more. The Kid Laroi — “Thousand Miles” “Thousand Miles” marks the start of a new chapter for The Kid Laroi, whose last one was so successful it must be hard to follow it up. But this new song retains his charm while conveying the struggles of love and self-esteem: “There’s nothing left to say / If I was you, if I was you then I would stay / A thousand miles away,” he sings.

The Chainsmokers — “Riptide” New York City hitmakers The Chainsmokers returned with a new catchy single that has more of a sharp edge. The lyrics are full of vivid images: “Late night / Zip ties / Make you wanna miss your flight,” and poetic declarations of longing: “But If I only get one life this is what I wanna do / And If I only get one life I wanna live it with you.” It watches them keep a danceable beat, but also open themselves up to vulnerability. PinkPantheress, Willow — “Where You Are” This collaboration between the idiosyncratic PinkPantheress and the eclectic Willow is like a fever dream. “Where You Are” soars with both of their gorgeous vocals creating a rapturous harmony; the rhythm moves ecstatically, almost seeming to defy time and drift at its own pace.

Alesso, Zara Larsson — “Words” Speaking of great collaborations, there was also this dance-worthy anthem from Alesso and Zara Larsson. The Swedish DJ’s frantic sounds are the perfect backdrop for Larsson’s silky vocals as she reckons with wanting to share her feelings: “I got the words / I love you / Sitting on the tip of my tongue,” she sings conflictedly. Karol G — “Provenza” This lush song from the blue-haired Colombian singer Karol G is bouncy and jaunty, but weighed down by a heavy darkness. Her voice overflows with a sense of bittersweetness, represented in the video by a storm that causes rain to pour down on a party. But they don’t let it ruin the fun; they just keep dancing.

George Ezra — “Green Green Grass” George Ezra is in a getaway car with his lover in this new track “Green Green Grass,” a perfect summer song. His lover is completely carefree, talking about mortality with excitement and fearlessness: “She said / Green, green grass / Blue, blue sky / You better throw a party / On the day that I die.” This exuberant attitude is infectious and inspiring, especially with such a catchy melody. 88rising, BIBI — “Best Lover” This sparkling new song from 88rising and BIBI is otherworldly, radiating a celestial energy that makes the experience of listening completely immersive. The dreamy vocals mix wonderfully with the captivating synths; the entire sound is rich and layered, so much so that the only option is to click repeat.