What Time Does Blackpink Perform At Coachella 2023 Weekend 2?

Blackpink made their return to the Coachella stage last weekend for a history-making performance. They became the first-ever Korean group to headline the festival with their performance last weekend, and with their weekend two set just around the corner, Blackpink looks to repeat some of the magical moments they’ve had at Coachella. It’ll sure be a step upward from the group’s first time at Coachella back in 2019. As for this weekend’s performance, Coachella released the official set times for all the artists performing during weekend 2, so we now know when Blackpink will begin their headlining act.

Blackpink will headline on Saturday, April 22 at 9:20 p.m. PT. They will take over the Coachella Stage to end the night following performances by Rosalía (6:55 p.m. to 8:05 p.m.), Charli XCX (5:25 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.), 070 Shake (4:10 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.), and Marc Rebillet (2:50 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.).

If you’re not going to be on the festival grounds in Indio, California, don’t fret! Coachella will livestream the performances on YouTube with each stage getting its own feed, barring any last-minute changes.

Blackpink joins Bad Bunny and Fred Again.., Four Tet, and Skrillex as headliners for this weekend’s edition of Coachella 2023. Bad Bunny will headline on Friday, April 21 while Fred Again.., Four Tet, and Skrillex will headline on Sunday, April 23.

Gear up for Blackpink’s Coachella performance by revisiting their setlist here.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.