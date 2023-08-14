A primary use for Britney Spears’ Instagram these days, as it has been for some time, is for the singer to share videos of herself dancing. Now, she’s taking things to a more vertical level, as she showed off her new stripper pole in a video shared yesterday (August 13).

The clip is set to Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer” and in it, Spears wears a revealing animal-print bikini as she works the pole (an X-Pole, in case you were wondering). Spears drops it low, spins around, and otherwise makes use of her new implement. She captioned the post, “Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it !!!”

Meanwhile, the biggest Spears story of the past month or so seems to have died down: Spears had an altercation with NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security guard, but there haven’t been any updates about the situation lately. Since then, Spears linked up with will.i.am for a new song, “Mind Your Business.” will.i.am, by the way, believes Spears is sitting on a “plethora” of unreleased music.

In July, she also announced her long-awaited new memoir, The Woman In Me. A statement from the publisher explains, “In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice — her truth — was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman In Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”