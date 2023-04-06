Caroline Polachek released her new album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You on Valentine’s Day. The stunning record features a song with Grimes and Dido, as well as an unexpectedly beautiful moment with bagpipes. Now, the idiosyncratic artist shared the video for the titillating track “Smoke.”

The video is otherworldly, full of fire and haze. She proves the full-body experience of her music with her unorthodox dance moves that resemble an exorcism of sorts.

Her style of performing is so eccentric that she often draws comparisons to Kate Bush, which she had to speak out about.

“while I realize it’s a huge compliment, i’m endlessly f*cking annoyed by being told i’m ‘this generation’s Kate Bush.’ SHE is our generation’s Kate Bush, she is an active artist who’s topping the charts, and is irreplaceable. I, meanwhile, am this generation’s Caroline Polachek,” she wrote on social media after The Guardian dubbed her as “Gen Z’s Kate Bush.”

The Desire, I Want to Turn Into You lead single “Welcome To My Island” also received a viral remix by Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel (who are dating) that was ubiquitous on TikTok for days.

Watch her video for “Smoke” above.