Here Is Feid’s ‘Ferxxocalipsis Tour’ Setlist

Feid’s takeover of the North American music market is well underway. On April 24, the “Malibu” musician kicked off his 27-stop Ferxxocalipsis Tour in Sacramento, California.
With over a dozen dates remaining on the run, fans of the international star are curious about which of his bangers have made the setlist. Well, let’s just say Feid has been very generous incorporating tracks from his past collaborators. Continue below to view the tour’s setlist (according to Setlist.fm), the remaining tour dates, and more.
Feid’s ‘Ferxxocalipsis Tour’ Setlist
1. “Alakran”
2. “50 Palos”
3. “Lady Mi Amor”
4. “Chimbita”
5. “Castigo”
6. “Bubalu”
7. “Ferxxo 151”
8. “Ultra Solo Remix”
9. “Fumeteo”
10. “Puerro Negro” (Bad Bunny cover)
11. “Cual Es Esa”
12. “El Cielo” (Sky cover)
13. “La Inocente” (Mora cover)
14. “Interlude”
15. “Ferxxo 30” (Acoustic)
16. “Prohibidox” (Acoustic)
17. “Porfa” (Acoustic)
18. “Esquirla”
19. “Mojando Asientos”
20. “Remix Exclusivo”
21. “Ferxxo Edition”
22. “X19X”
23. “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo”
24. “Monastery”
25. “Ey Chory”
26. “Ritmo De Medallo”
27. “Luces De Tecno”
28. “Le Pido A Dios”
29. “Románticos De Lunes”
30. “Normal”
31. “Ferxxo 100”
32. “Yandel 150” (Yandel Cover)
33. “Hey Mor” (Ozuna Cover)
34. “Classy 101”
35. “Chorrito Pa Las Animas”
36. “Luna”
Feid’s 2024 Tour: Ferxxocalipsis Tour dates
05/01 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
05/03 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
05/04 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
05/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
05/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
05/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
05/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/19 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
05/22 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
05/24 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/01 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/07 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
06/09 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
06/13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/16 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/20 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/21 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
06/23 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
06/28 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
07/06 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium