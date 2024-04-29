Here Is Feid’s ‘Ferxxocalipsis Tour’ Setlist

Feid’s takeover of the North American music market is well underway. On April 24, the “Malibu” musician kicked off his 27-stop Ferxxocalipsis Tour in Sacramento, California.

With over a dozen dates remaining on the run, fans of the international star are curious about which of his bangers have made the setlist. Well, let’s just say Feid has been very generous incorporating tracks from his past collaborators. Continue below to view the tour’s setlist (according to Setlist.fm), the remaining tour dates, and more.