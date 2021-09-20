Olivia Rodrigo blew up during 2021 due to the success of her initial hit single, “Drivers License.” After that, several more singles like “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U” became hits in their own right, and her debut album Sour went on to multiple break records. Needless to say, she’s been having a good year. But one of the only things she hasn’t been able to do during this pandemic-impacted year is perform live shows, including music festivals, which are only sporadically happening due to COVID-19. That means her performance at the Las Vegas iHeartRadio Festival this weekend was a big one for her, as one of her first live sets ever.

But it became even bigger when fans on TikTok caught a fight of epic proportions breaking out during the emotional pinnacle of Olivia performing “Drivers License.” Sure, this fight scene would’ve been better soundtracked by the massive guitar sounds of “Brutal” or “Good 4 U,” but it somehow looks even more dramatic against the backdrop of her earliest single. Whether it was sparked by a discussion over mask protocol or whether “Jealousy Jealousy” is better than “Favorite Crime,” this disagreement was too, ahem, brutal for fans not to capture and upload. Check it out below.

And for those of you who are more interested in the music than the drama, check out Olivia’s full set up top.