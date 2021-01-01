Pop

Harry Styles And Phoebe Waller-Bridge Dance Together In Their Fun ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Video

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has really upped her clout in the music video world lately. Last month, she directed name buddy Phoebe Bridgers’ Paul Mescal-starring clip for “Savior Complex,” and lately, it has been rumored that she would be starring in a Harry Styles video. Sure enough, that has been confirmed, as she and Styles have started off the new year with a video for “Treat People With Kindness.”

It’s a fun black-and-white clip that begins with Styles performing on stage with backing dancers in a fancy club. Eventually, Waller-Bridge, who seems to be in charge of the place, enters the room, and as Styles dances on tables, he notices Waller-Bridge, pulls her on stage, and the two wrap things up by dancing together in a delightful display.

Styles concluded his 2020 by facing backlash from conservative critics over his gender-bending sense of style, sparked by him wearing a dress in a magazine profile. This all went down in November, but even as the year was drawing to a close, Styles was still a topic of conversation. His former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne weighed in, saying, “I thought it was great. He’s enjoying himself and he’s free to do as he wishes. I think people don’t need to be so bothered about stuff.”

Watch the “Treat People With Kindness” video above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×