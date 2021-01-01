Phoebe Waller-Bridge has really upped her clout in the music video world lately. Last month, she directed name buddy Phoebe Bridgers’ Paul Mescal-starring clip for “Savior Complex,” and lately, it has been rumored that she would be starring in a Harry Styles video. Sure enough, that has been confirmed, as she and Styles have started off the new year with a video for “Treat People With Kindness.”

It’s a fun black-and-white clip that begins with Styles performing on stage with backing dancers in a fancy club. Eventually, Waller-Bridge, who seems to be in charge of the place, enters the room, and as Styles dances on tables, he notices Waller-Bridge, pulls her on stage, and the two wrap things up by dancing together in a delightful display.

Styles concluded his 2020 by facing backlash from conservative critics over his gender-bending sense of style, sparked by him wearing a dress in a magazine profile. This all went down in November, but even as the year was drawing to a close, Styles was still a topic of conversation. His former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne weighed in, saying, “I thought it was great. He’s enjoying himself and he’s free to do as he wishes. I think people don’t need to be so bothered about stuff.”

Watch the “Treat People With Kindness” video above.