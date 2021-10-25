All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Lana Del Rey keep her momentum going with a quick new album turnarond and The Weeknd’s long-awaited Swedish House Mafia collaboration. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia — “Moth To A Flame” Last month, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd included a new snippet of The Weeknd vocals in their VMAs set that set speculation ablaze. The two quickly all-but-confirmed a collaboration was on the way, eventually setting it in stone. Now, “Moth To A Flame” is out, and it’s a thumping electronic number that builds nicely off The Weeknd’s After Hours era. Lana Del Rey — “Blue Banisters” So far, 2021 has offered a Lana Del Rey for almost all seasons. In March, she dropped Chemtrails Over The Country Club, and last week, she made a rapid return with Blue Banisters. A few days ahead of the album, she dropped the video for its title track, which supports the characteristically vivid imagery of the song.

Elton John, Young Thug, and Nicki Minaj — “Always Love You” During the early pandemic, a lot of artists found their way through by hunkering down and get to work. That includes Elton John, who, based on how much collaborating he did, found solace in company. In fact, he linked up with so many artists that he got a whole album, The Lockdown Sessions, out of it. The album’s out now, and he worked with folks from multiple genres, including a pair of hip-hop’s finest on “Always Love You.” Wale — “Light Years” Feat. Rick Ross In a recent Uproxx cover story, Wale said of his new album Folarin II, “I feel like the process on this one was pretty much, as soon as I got into the mode, it just started feeling like, ‘You know what? Where I am, how I feel, how I know who I am, regardless of what anybody’s talking about,’ it started just speaking to me more. I was like, ‘This is Folarin II.’ Folarin is when I started really coming into my own. I really was in that space. I was just singing with my chest. I think that’s what’s happening now. […] Folarin II is its own thing, but it’s just the same intentions and the same feeling that I had when I made Folarin.”

Big Sean and Hit-Boy — “What A Life” Big Sean got a big assist on his 2020 album Detroit 2 from Hit-Boy, as Hit-Boy served as executive producer of the effort. Last week, the pair reunited on “What A Life,” which Uproxx’s Wongo Okon notes “finds the Detroit rapper reflecting on his best moments and the hardships he got through over a quick-paced beat supplied by Hit-Boy.” Khalid — “Present” This summer, Khalid admitted that he is having a rough time working on his next album. Still, he has given fans plenty of advance singles to enjoy while he wraps things up, the latest being “Present.” While the track is a gift, the title is more about the singer making a conscious effort to give a special somebody his full attention.

Sean Paul and Sia — “Dynamite” “Cheap Thrills” was a huge collab for Sia and Sean Paul, as the 2016 single gave Sia her first No. 1 song and Paul his first in a while. Now, the pair is hoping for more magic as they reunite on a new single, “Dynamite.” Of the song, Uproxx’s Adrian Spinelli notes, “It’s the kind of song that no matter where you’re listening to it, you might as well be transporting yourself to a beachside discotheque.” Coldplay and BTS — “My Universe (Suga’s Remix)” Coldplay and BTS’ hit collaboration “My Universe” didn’t need any help, but BTS’ Suga remixed the track and managed to add something to it. While Music Of The Spheres as a whole sees Coldplay really embracing a pop sound. Suga’s re-work of the song takes things even further in that direction with subtle but noticeable tweaks.