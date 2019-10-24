Here’s what happens when you get to the top: friends, detractors, enemies, fans, and everyone in between is suddenly very happy to discuss how they helped with your success. This is the precarious position Lizzo sits in at the end of 2019, after experiencing one of the most intense and powerful come-ups of the year, she’s officially a star now, largely due to the slow-burning success of her No. 1 hit “Truth Hurts,” which has become a record-breaking smash.

Admitting that she got her inspiration for the iconic line about a DNA test from a meme, and adding credit for the writer of the initial tweet, Lizzo has also clapped back at old bandmates who have tried to get a piece in the same breath. If that isn’t picking your battles, I don’t know what is.

But, what so many of the people discussing her hit song don’t seem to realize is that Lizzo is not just successful because of that one single. Lizzo is the whole package, and nothing exemplifies that better than her 2019 album, Cuz I Love You. There are so many other songs on this album that could just as easily hit the top spot on the chart. So whether you love or hate “Truth Hurts,” why not dive a little deeper into her work to discover her next massive jam? Below is my personal, subjective ranking of five other songs off her new album that can and should hit that No. 1 spot.