Tucker Carlson isn’t exactly beloved by all, and last year, he got into some beef with Maren Morris. On the Fox News program Tucker Carlson Tonight last September, a photo of Morris was shown and labeled “Lunatic Country Music Person.” She was unbothered, though, sharing a screenshot of it and tweeting, “#NewProfilePic.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed yesterday (April 24) that Carlson and Fox News have agreed to part ways. So, Morris had some celebrating to do.

After the news broke, Morris took to her Instagram Story. In one post, she shared the “lunatic country music person” screenshot and wrote, “Happy Monday, MotherTucker.” Furthermore, the photo was scored with an appropriate song choice: Taylor Swift’s Midnights highlight “Karma.”

Morris then shared a graphic that reads, “The only Tuckers allowed are the drag queens.”

Speaking of drag queens: Earlier this year, Morris appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race and used some airtime to speak about the LGBTQ+ community, saying, “Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry. I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. I just want to thank you guys for inspiring me. I’m gonna cry, I need to go.”