Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Ties With Her 2013 Hit ‘Wrecking Ball’ For The No. 1 Spot Record On The Hot 100 Chart

Miley Cyrus is embarking on a new era in her musical journey. After shattering streaming giant Spotify’s one-week streams record, her latest self-love anthem, despite a nasty break-up, “Flowers” is continuing to move full steam ahead.

The Bruno Mars-inspired track has retained the No. 1 spot this week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the third consecutive week. With this placement, according to Billboard, the song now ties with Cyrus’ 2013 song “Wrecking Ball” record.

After learning the news, Cyrus took to Twitter to celebrate the career milestone, writing, “[“Flowers”] is spending its third week at No. 1, and as magical as this moment feels, I know it doesn’t happen by chance. This song and its success represent the power of you! This is your moment, and it’s my honor to be the messenger.”

Other notable chart placements “Flowers” hold include this week’s top-selling and most streamed songs and the top spot on the global charts.

“Flowers” is the lead single off Cyrus’ forthcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, due out on March 10. So far, Cyrus has shared that the project is her “love letter to LA” and revealed that produced Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson will have a creative hand in the release.

