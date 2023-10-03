K-Pop acts are breaking down musical barriers around the world. Following the success of their fourth album, 2 Baddies, NCT 127 proved to be a viable force in other international markets, including the US. Now, just nine months after they reissued their album under the new deluxe name, Ay-Yo, they’re back with another album.

For their fifth studio album, Fact Check, the group jis expected to continue their hot streak. Here’s everything to know about the album, including the release date, tracklist, and more.

Release Date

Fact Check is out on 10/8 via SM Entertainment. Find more information here.

Tracklist

1. “Fact Check”

2. “Space”

3. “Parade”

4. “Angel Eyes”

5. “Yacht”

6. “Je Ne Sais Quoi”

7. “Love Is A Beauty”

8. “Misty”

9. “Real Life”

Singles

Ahead of the release of their project, NCT 127 shared two singles. The first was “Sunny Road,” which dropped in April. Unfortunately, “Sunny Road,” was not included on the official tracklist for Fact Check. Their second single was “Angel Eyes.” To support, “Angel Eyes,” NCT 127 filmed and uploaded an official video to their official YouTube channel Sunday, October 1.

Artwork

View the album’s artwork below.

Tour

As of Monday, October 2, NCT 127 hasn’t announced any tour to coiccide with Fact Check’s release. However, fans of the group believe that since fellow NCT group NCT Dream headlined their first US tour in the spring, NCT 127 might do the same quite soon. NCT 127’s last US Tour, Neo-City: The Link Tour, took place in January.