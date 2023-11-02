Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” her lead single from Guts that became her latest No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, naturally generated jokes related to The Twilight Saga film franchise. But now, Rodrigo is aligning with a different blockbuster franchise from the 2010s.

On Wednesday, November 1, Rodrigo confirmed that she wrote “Can’t Catch Me Now” for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes. A snippet of the ethereal song can be heard in the prequel’s latest trailer. “Can’t Catch Me Now” will be released this Friday, November 3 ahead of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes‘ November 17 theatrical release. Rodrigo previously teased her involvement with the soundtrack.

A songbird with something to say: @OliviaRodrigo’s “Cant Catch Me Now” – ft. in #TheHungerGames: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, in theaters and IMAX November 17. pic.twitter.com/O9UTJe92c6 — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) November 1, 2023

Per a press release, Rodrigo’s “Can’t Catch Me Now” is the opening track on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By), which will be released simultaneously with the movie. The soundtrack was executive produced by Dave Cobb and will feature songs by Rachel Zegler, Flatland Cavalry, Sierra Ferrell, Molly Tuttle, James Newton Howard, Bella White, The Covey Band, Billy Strings, Charles Wesley Godwin, and Josie Hope Hall.

Watch the latest The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes trailer above, and check out the The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By) cover art and full tracklist below.

1. “Can’t Catch Me Now” by Olivia Rodrigo

2. “The Hanging Tree” by Rachel Zegler

3. “Wool” by Flatland Cavalry

4. “Nothing You Can Take From Me” by Rachel Zegler

5. “The Garden” by Sierra Ferrell

6. “The Ballad Of Lucy Gray Baird” by Rachel Zegler

7. “Bury Me Beneath The Willow” by Molly Tuttle

8. “The Old Therebefore / Singing At Snakes” by Rachel Zegler and James Newton Howard

9. “Burn Me Once” by Bella White

10. “District 12 Stomp” by The Covey Band

11. “Nothing You Can Take From Me (Boot-Stompin’ Version)” Rachel Zegler and The Covey Band

12. “Cabin Song” by Billy Strings

13. “Lucy Gray (Part 1)” by Rachel Zegler

14. “Pure As The Driven Snow” by Rachel Zegler and The Covey Band

15. “Winter’s Come And Gone” by Charles Wesley Godwin

16. “Keep On The Sunny Side” by Josie Hope Hall and The Covey Band

17. “Lucy Gray (Part 2)” by Rachel Zegler

“Can’t Catch Me Now” is 11/3 via Geffen Records. Find more information here.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By) is out 11/17 via Geffen Records. Find more information here.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is in theaters on 11/17.