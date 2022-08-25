Rina Sawayama Releases The Sentimental Single ‘Phantom’

Rina Sawayama‘s eclectic, highly anticipated new album Hold The Girl arrives next month. Today, she’s unveiling the cinematic single “Phantom,” in which she wishes to communicate to her younger self to provide comfort and reassurance: “If I could talk to you, I’d tell you not to rush / You’re good enough / You dont have to lose, what makes you you / Still got some growing to do,” she sings.

“I realized as an adult that I have spent my whole life pleasing other people and not realizing it — constantly pushing my boundaries and not realizing the difference between what I wanted to do and what other people wanted from me,” Sawayama said in a statement. “Through the lyrics in the verse I’m trying to tell this story and then in the choruses I’m mourning the loss of my real self.”

This track follows the release of “This Hell,” “Catch Me In The Air,” and “Hold The Girl.” The songs have been ranging from twangy ballads to unabashed pop anthems. She’s bringing her new music on a 13-date US tour this fall, kicking off in Brooklyn on November 1.

Listen to “Phantom” above.

Hold The Girl is out 9/2 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.