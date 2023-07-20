Nobody is doing pink like Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, but Ryan Gosling has unfortunately been exposed as an outfit repeater and offered his sincerest apologies to BTS’ Jimin. At one point in Barbie, Gosling’s Ken is seen wearing a black jacket accentuated by white flowery stitching and tassels. ARMY will immediately recognize it as Jimin’s chosen look for BTS’ July 2021 “Permission To Dance” video, and Gosling recognized Ken’s fashion faux pas.

“Hi, Jimin. It’s Ryan Gosling here. I noticed that your ‘Permission To Dance’ outfit was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. I have to give it to you: You wore it first. You definitely wore it best,” Gosling says in a video posted by the official Barbie movie Instagram and Twitter accounts.

He continues, “And there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession. I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering. And besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so, it’ll be much better in your hands.”

Had to give Jimin this 🎸 for his KEN-RGY! (*previously recorded*) pic.twitter.com/bxfFqkmpsn — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 19, 2023

To Gosling’s point, he didn’t need a guitar to deliver his “I’m Just Ken” power ballad for the star-studded, Mark Ronson-produced Barbie soundtrack.

Barbie will finally enjoy its long-awaited theatrical release on Friday, July 21, coinciding with the arrival of Barbie: The Album.

Uproxx’s Mike Ryan reviewed the film-turned-phenomena.

“I saw this movie somewhat early in the morning after a night of little sleep and I legitimately laughed out loud at least ten times,” Gosling said. “I truly don’t know what audiences expecting a straightforward Barbie movie will make of all this. But I, for one, hope Warner Bros. and Mattel let Gerwig and Baumbach make five more of these.”