Earlier this year, Jimin from beloved K-pop group BTS announced his debut solo album Face. This excited many fans since they received word that a BTS reunion for 2025 was actually not confirmed. After singles like “Set Me Free Pt. 2” and “Like Crazy,” the record successfully struck a chord with listeners.

However big you think the album release was, it was bigger. Today (May 26), Guinness World Records shared just how influential Jimin is. They revealed that he achieved one billion streams on Spotify in record time at just 393 days, making him the fastest male solo K-pop artist to reach that many streams on the service. It was fellow BTS member Jungkook who previously held the record; however, it took him 16 days longer.

Jimin is no stranger to breaking records. Last month, he became the first South Korean solo artist with a No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, thanks to his hit “Like Crazy.”

It was recently announced that BTS will be publishing a memoir, one that people were previously speculating was actually by Taylor Swift. It’ll be titled Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS, written by journalist Myeongseok Kang and members of the group. It’s out on July 9 via Flatiron Publishing.